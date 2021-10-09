State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,395 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of AGNC Investment worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

