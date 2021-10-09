State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,974 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,014,451,000 after acquiring an additional 154,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,023,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,237,000 after purchasing an additional 147,091 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,598,000 after purchasing an additional 649,320 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

