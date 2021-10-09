State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 29,581 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 29,581 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of PDC Energy worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 845,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 382,298 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $843,040. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

