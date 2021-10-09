State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,502 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,965 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after buying an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after buying an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $49,282,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 48.2% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,288,000 after buying an additional 423,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average of $134.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.65, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.