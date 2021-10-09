State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,635 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,358,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,604,000 after acquiring an additional 518,185 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

Shares of TXG opened at $155.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.04. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $3,171,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,181 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,417. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

