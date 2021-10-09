State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,000 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.30% of Green Dot worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Green Dot by 20.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after buying an additional 885,864 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 49.4% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after buying an additional 479,901 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in Green Dot by 90.3% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after buying an additional 347,163 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 131.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 244,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 138,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,006,000 after buying an additional 112,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,635 shares of company stock valued at $372,377. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDOT opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.85 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

