State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 8,084 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL opened at $41.69 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.