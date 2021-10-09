State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,486 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,978,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,863,000 after buying an additional 122,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 123.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 147,828 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMH opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

