State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 38.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $413,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 63.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.052 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

