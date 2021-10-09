Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 313,182 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 251,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.89. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

