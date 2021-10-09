Stealth Market Capitalization Tops $3.04 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $4,900.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000801 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000459 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00025687 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

