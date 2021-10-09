Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.96

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.10. Steel Connect shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 33,028 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STCN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 30,840.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in Steel Connect by 31.6% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.