Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Stericycle worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,857,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,560,000 after purchasing an additional 129,543 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stericycle by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 362,393 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Stericycle by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,542,000 after acquiring an additional 314,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Stericycle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 274,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 282.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

