stETH (STETH) One Day Volume Hits $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00137676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00089147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,971.50 or 0.99781806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.52 or 0.06412074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003374 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.