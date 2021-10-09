Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of The Home Depot worth $729,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,638. The company has a market capitalization of $352.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.