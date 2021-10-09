Stifel Financial Corp Buys 19,715 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,715 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Costco Wholesale worth $546,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.85. 1,542,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.47. The company has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

