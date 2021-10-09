Stifel Financial Corp Buys 285,653 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,027,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $600,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after buying an additional 5,043,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,155,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,961,000 after buying an additional 3,220,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,024,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,449,000 after buying an additional 2,639,951 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.07. 7,472,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.