Stifel Financial Corp Has $595.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $595,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $402.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,959,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,298. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.37 and a one year high of $417.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

