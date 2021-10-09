Stifel Financial Corp Has $836.06 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Alphabet worth $836,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $11.21 on Friday, hitting $2,795.71. 1,325,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,851. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,790.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,513.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,487.00 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

