Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SF stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

