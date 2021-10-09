Stipend Market Capitalization Tops $790,960.55 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 79.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $790,960.55 and approximately $2.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,151.15 or 0.99975851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00062549 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.00 or 0.00344419 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00587262 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00240951 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004740 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,768,901 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

