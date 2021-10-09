Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.