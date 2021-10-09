Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,992,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 47,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.16% of Strategic Education worth $227,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

