Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Up 32.8% This Week

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $15,461.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00230500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00101961 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.