Streamit Coin Price Tops $0.0049 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $66,640.60 and $20.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

STREAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

