Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $57.81 on Top Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Strike has a market cap of $172.78 million and approximately $17.23 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for $57.81 or 0.00105494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00138352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00090265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,894.15 or 1.00180632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.42 or 0.06483092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,989,029 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

