StrongHands Trading Up 100% Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 100% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $670,060.53 and $423.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,771,387,410 coins and its circulating supply is 17,358,193,056 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

