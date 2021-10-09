Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.98% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $31,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after buying an additional 199,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 30,781 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,916,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:RGR opened at $76.05 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 78.59%.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $229,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,428 shares of company stock worth $1,643,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

