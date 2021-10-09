Sumokoin (SUMO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $179,997.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $179,997.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.33 or 0.00509699 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 44,818,763 coins and its circulating supply is 38,118,763 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

