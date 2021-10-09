Sun (New) Price Hits $0.0307 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $152.52 million and approximately $33.07 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

