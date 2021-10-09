Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of SHO opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.