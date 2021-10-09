SuperLauncher Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $58,614.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00067032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00138930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00089725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,820.26 or 1.00138816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.66 or 0.06484082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,085,608 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

