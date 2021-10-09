Swarm City Price Tops $0.0933 on Major Exchanges (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swarm City has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $796,663.96 and approximately $1,175.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00049197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00230490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011924 BTC.

About Swarm City

SWT is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

