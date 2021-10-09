SwiftCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $207,486.35 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 101.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $207,486.35 and approximately $2.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 188,897,248 coins and its circulating supply is 188,176,817 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

