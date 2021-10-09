Swipe (SXP) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00004590 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $471.34 million and $163.36 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00231068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00102303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

