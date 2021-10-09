Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Commerzbank cut shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

SSREF opened at $86.18 on Friday. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $68.72 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.00.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

