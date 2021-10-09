Synthetify (SNY) Reaches Market Cap of $31.10 Million

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Synthetify has a total market cap of $31.10 million and approximately $421,990.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.53 or 0.00010054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00139044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00090180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,822.06 or 0.99686310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.57 or 0.06450771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

