Syscoin Reaches Market Cap of $183.92 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $183.92 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00330437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000818 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 620,388,969 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

