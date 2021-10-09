Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBLA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Shares of TBLA opened at $8.78 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $37,536,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,287,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,101,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,492,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,829,000.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.