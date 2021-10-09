Tael Price Reaches $0.0621 on Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $24.72, $6.32, $13.96 and $34.91. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00228956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00101662 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.11, $24.72, $4.92, $5.22, $34.91, $6.32, $13.96, $10.00, $119.16, $62.56, $45.75 and $7.20. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

