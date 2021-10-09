Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 162,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 111,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM opened at $110.04 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $83.16 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 46.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.