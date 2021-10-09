Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE TSM traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $110.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,136,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,045,199. The firm has a market cap of $570.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 46.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,692,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.