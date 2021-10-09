Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.88. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

