Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,929 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $202,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 122.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $37.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

