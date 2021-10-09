Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4,196.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NYSE TRGP opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $53.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

