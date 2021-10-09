Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23,462.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,566 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Target worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $228.90 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.47. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

