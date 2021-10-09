Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55,783 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 5.1% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $48,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.90. 2,004,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,774. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.47. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

