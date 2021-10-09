Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,840 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Target worth $152,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

TGT opened at $228.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.