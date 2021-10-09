Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 358,182 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.21% of Target worth $247,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $228.90 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.47 and a 200-day moving average of $232.47. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

