TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,069 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.55% of TechnipFMC worth $22,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

FTI opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

